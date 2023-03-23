Harrington Launches Tool to Support APQP4WIND

Harrington Group International (HGI), a global quality management software and consulting firm, says it is investing in a wind energy supplier PPAP platform to support a global supply chain rollout for APQP4WIND.

APQP4Wind is a non-profit organization founded by wind turbine manufacturers and suppliers. It focuses on the continuous quality improvement needed to decrease the levelized cost of wind energy.

This rollout deploys a wind energy industry digitization tool and will be led by John M. Cachat, business developer with HGI.

“Replacing standalone spreadsheets with a robust relational database will provide the ability to generate analytics not possible today,” says Cachat. “Working with HGI also provides the opportunity for applying machine learning and artificial intelligence for a next-generation product development risk management process.”

Retail pricing is $125 per concurrent user per month. Discounts are available based on the number of users and with three- and five-year agreements. On-premise solutions are also available.