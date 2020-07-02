GWS Completes Turbine Installation at Harvest Ridge

Global Wind Service (GWS), a wind turbine installation and service company, has completed installation on the Harvest Ridge wind project in Douglas County, Ill.

Vestas contracted GWS for the installation of the project. The C&I scope awarded included unload, pre-assembly, erection and mechanical completion of all turbines at the site – as well as delivery of all needed cranes and machinery for the work.

The wind farm consists of 48 wind turbines – 37 V150-4.3 MW and 11 V136-3.78 MW – with a total capacity of approximately 200 MW. The project faced challenging weather conditions – as well as the COVID-19 pandemic – but nonetheless was finished on schedule.

The completion of the Harvest Ridge wind project follows the successful completion of the Bright Stalk wind project in 2019. The 57-turbine project included pre-assembly, installation and mechanical completion of the V136-3.6 turbines.

Photo: GWS’s landing page