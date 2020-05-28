GWEC: Wind Turbine Industry Continues Consolidation Pattern

In 2019, 22,893 wind turbines produced by 33 suppliers were installed globally and accounted for over 63 GW of capacity, a new supply-side record in terms of capacity for the industry, according to the Global Wind Energy Council’s (GWEC) second edition of its annual Supply Side Analysis 2019 report.

Vestas continues to hold on to its place as top supplier in 2019, accounting for 18% of all wind turbines installed in 2019, installing turbines in more than 40 countries. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy moved up one position to second place, with the supplier doubling its offshore wind installations in 2019 and expanding its geographic coverage. Goldwind fell one position to third place despite the company increasing its annual installations by 19% in 2019 due to an installation rush in its home market, China.

Of the top 15 wind turbine suppliers in 2019, 10 installed offshore wind turbines last year, accounting for 99.9% of the record 6.1 GW of offshore wind capacity installed throughout the year. 2019 was the first time a purely offshore wind supplier, MHI Vestas, broke the global top fifteen, demonstrating the increasingly important role that the offshore industry is playing to drive wind power growth.

“We are continuing to see market consolidation for turbine suppliers globally, with the number of suppliers declining from 37 in 2018 to 33 in 2019,” says Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC.

“At the same time, the top six turbine vendors collectively increased their market share from 70% in 2018 to 72% in 2019. Within this competitive landscape, current trends favor companies that shift from being solely manufacturers to evolving into holistic systems and solution providers to allow for greater market diversification,” he adds.

According to GWEC’s report, the top 15 wind turbine suppliers in 2019’s global market were:

Vestas – 18.0%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy – 15.7%

Goldwind – 13.2 %

GE Renewable Energy – 11.6%

ENVISION – 8.6%

Mingyang – 5.7%

Nordex Acciona – 4.9%

Enercon – 3.0%

Windey – 2.5%

Dongfang – 2.1%

Sewind – 2.0%

CSIC Haizhuang – 1.8%

Senvion – 1.7%

United Power – 1.7%

MHI Vestas – 1.6%

Others – 5.9%

The report was published as part of GWEC’s market intelligence service and is the update of FTI Consulting’s Global Wind Market Update – Supply Side Analysis that FTI Intelligence granted GWEC the intellectual property rights for in April 2019.