GWEC Names New Senior Advisor

Dana R. Younger, a renewable energy finance specialist, has joined the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), a member-based organization that represents the wind energy sector, as a senior advisor to help the organization invest in wind power.

“Dana Younger brings an immense wealth of expertise in renewable energy financing to the GWEC team, which we will use to strengthen our advocacy and advisory work with governments and policymakers, international institutions and investors,” says Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC.

“In order to limit the impact of climate change and meet the 1.5°C goal, renewable energy investments must increase threefold over the coming years. Having someone with Dana’s experience to support GWEC’s work will be invaluable as we seek to meet this challenge,” Backwell adds.

Younger has been involved in wind and solar project finance, corporate finance, mobilization of private equity financing and support for development of the renewables supply chain for more than 25 years in his previous role as chief renewable energy specialist for the Global Power Team.

“The world faces a tremendous challenge in mobilizing sufficient capital to address the climate crisis and dramatically scale up investment and deployment of proven renewable energy technologies such as wind energy. GWEC has a vital role to play in expanding the flow of capital to the global wind energy community,” says Younger.

Younger has helped to mobilize financing for over 3 GW of wind projects in developing countries.

Photo: Dana R. Younger