Guice Expands Offshore Supply Vessel Fleet with Three New Ships

Guice Offshore (GO) has expanded its offshore supply vessel fleet to include three new vessels: GO Explorer (170 ft. DP1 MPSV), GO Crusader (205 ft. DP2 PSV) and GO Adventurer (205 ft. DP2 MPSV). All are Jones Act-qualified and dually certified Subchapter L & I by the U.S. Coast Guard.

All three vessels are fitted to address the widest array of customers needs in the growing U.S. offshore wind energy industry, along with those in aerospace; renewable energy; oil and gas; government and military; environmental; disaster response and recovery; inspection, maintenance and repair; science research; salvage; geotechnical surveying; and documentary and filmmaking markets, the company says.

“These and all Guice Offshore vessels have undergone significant technical, structural and/or equipment enhancements to meet the most demanding customer requirements,” notes Billy Guice, Guice Offshore’s principal. “Our fleet is well-maintained, well-manned and features ample accommodations and sought-after equipment such as A-frames, cranes, winches, moonpools, deck sockets and essentials to facilitate a spectrum of highly specialized offshore projects.”

Additionally, our subsidiary, GO Marine Services, a catering and offshore labor contractor, supports mission requirements that help minimize mobilization time and expense for Guice Offshore customers with special services like marine riggers, roustabouts and certified protected species observers in compliance with marine mammal regulatory requirements.