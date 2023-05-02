Groups Pushing for ‘Swift Finalization’ of Renewable Energy Modernization Rule

The American Clean Power Association (ACP), National Offshore Industries Association (NOIA) and Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW) have submitted comments to the Bureau of Offshore Energy Management (BOEM) regarding its proposed Renewable Energy Modernization Rule.

The proposed rule would modernize regulations governing offshore wind development to reduce administrative burdens for both developers and regulatory agencies, provide developers with greater certainty and reduced costs, and introduce more regulatory flexibility while maintaining a commitment to environmental stewardship.

The comments submitted amplify key elements of the proposed rule for emphasis and make recommendations for strengthening additional aspects of the rule.

“ACP urges swift finalization of the modernization rule so that we can fully realize the potential of our abundant offshore wind resources,” says Josh Kaplowitz, ACP’s vice president of offshore wind. “The offshore wind industry needs a regulatory structure that reflects how the industry works, and this rule is an important step forward.”

ACP says it supports BOEM’s overall goals and agrees with the urgent need to reduce administrative burdens, costs, and uncertainty and to allow more flexibility in offshore wind development. Current regulations, largely unchanged since 2009, have long needed to be updated to incorporate lessons learned over the last 14 years, the group adds.

Click here to read the full text of the comments.