Grid Operator Selects Suppliers for Massive Transmission Initiative

TenneT, the transmission system operator for the Netherlands and a part of Germany, has selected Nexans, NKT, and a consortium of Jan De Nul Group, LS Cable & System and Denys as suppliers for a major 2 GW clean energy transmission project.

Nexans will be responsible for three grid projects, connecting future offshore wind farms BalWin 3, LanWin 4, LanWin 2, in the German North Sea to the mainland.

NKT will be providing several 525 kV XLPE high-voltage direct current on- and off-shore power cable systems for Nederwiek 3, Doordewind 1 and Doordewind 2.

The Jan De Nul consortium will be leading four projects: BalWin4, LanWin1 and LanWin5, as well as the TenneT portion of the onshore 525 kV DC corridor NordOstLink in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

“After recently awarding the first five cable connections and the announcement of the suppliers for the sea- and land-based converter stations, we are again very proud to announce the partners for the multi-year agreement to produce and install the cables for these crucial and innovative grid connection systems for the energy transition,” says Tim Meyerjürgens, COO of TenneT.

“Together, we will deliver around 7,000 kilometres of HVDC cable for fifteen on- and offshore grid connection systems in Germany and the Netherlands by 2032 with this award alone.”

The scope of work of the contracts includes cable design, engineering, production, delivery, project management, and the installation of 525 kV HVDC cables and all jointing works in submarine and on-land sections.

The suppliers expect to start activities this year, with onshore cable-laying beginning after 2025 and the offshore portion starting in 2026. All 2 GW are expected to be operational by 2031, while the overall NordOstLink project is expected to be operational in 2032.