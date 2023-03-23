GreenIT, CIP Pursuing 2 GW of Offshore Wind via Three Projects

GreenIT, the Italian renewable energy joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and CDP Equity, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) have signed an agreement to develop three floating offshore wind projects in Latium and Sardinia.

The developments will be located about 19 miles off the coast and have an overall capacity of approximately 2 GW.

The agreement involves the development of a project in Latium, off the coast of Civitavecchia, for a total capacity up to 540 MW, and two other wind farms located off the coast of Olbia (Sardinia), with outputs of around 500 MW and 1,000 MW.

Combined, the three projects will produce around 5 TWh/year, with commercial operation expected between 2028-2031.

The projects will use floating foundations, utilizing innovative technical solutions aimed at minimizing environmental and visual impact, and will benefit from technological and logistic synergies with the other offshore wind initiatives managed within the same partnership.

The wind farms will be developed by a joint working team, in collaboration with Copenhagen Offshore Partners – the exclusive offshore wind development partner of CIP – and NiceTechnology and 7 Seas Wind Power, Italian companies with experience in the offshore plant sector, which have collaborated with GreenIT and CIP on the deployment of two other wind farms in Sicily and Sardinia.

Photo by Silas Baisch on Unsplash