Greenbacker Acquires To-Be-Constructed Wind Project in Maine

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Co. LLC has purchased the rights to a 15.3 MW to-be-constructed wind project – RoxWind – developed by Palmer Management Corp. and other parties.

Located in Roxbury, Maine, RoxWind is contracted to sell electricity through long-term offtake agreements with four local municipal utilities. The project is expected to reach COD in the third quarter of 2021.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding the scale and geographic diversity of our wind fleet as we acquire our first Maine-based wind facility,” says Charles Wheeler, CEO of Greenbacker.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Palmer team on this deal and we look forward to continuing to work with them and the Town of Roxbury through the construction and start-up phases of the project,” he adds.

With the addition of RoxWind, Greenbacker will own approximately 543.1 MW of generating capacity (including assets that are to be constructed), comprising 192.5 MW of wind facilities, 338.6 MW of utility-scale and distributed solar facilities and 12 MW of biomass facilities.

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP was the legal advisor to Greenbacker for this transaction.

Photo: Map of the RoxWind project layout