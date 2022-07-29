Green Power Places Order with Siemens Gamesa for 112 MW Offshore Wind Farm

Green Power Investment has ordered wind turbines for the 112 MW Ishikari offshore wind power project from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. This project is the first firm offshore order in Japan for the Siemens.

The order includes 14 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 8 MW and featuring a 167-meter rotor. Additionally, the order includes a 15-year full-scope service agreement. The installation of the Ishikari offshore wind power project is planned to begin in July 2023.

“Green Power Investment’s confidence in Siemens Gamesa is invigorating, and we’re eager to deliver the Ishikari project,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit. “We’ll build on our established onshore business in Japan, with close to 1 GW already installed or under service. These offshore wind turbines and service agreement are an excellent opportunity to bring more clean, renewable energy into the country’s energy mix. Furthermore, it is a testament to our proven technology that our SG 8.0-167 DD machine is the first dedicated offshore wind turbine to receive ClassNK certification.

The SG 8.0-167 DD is built specifically for offshore use. It is tailored to meet local codes and standards regarding typhoons, seismic activities and 50 Hertz operation, as well as operation in high and low ambient temperatures. The 167-meter diameter rotor has a swept area of 21,900 m2, and utilizes B81 blades, each measuring 81.4 meters.

ClassNK certification of the wind turbine confirms that the SG 8.0-167 DD meets the stringent, technical standards required for the Ishikari project. Furthermore, the Ishikari project itself is the second commercial scale project to receive ClassNK certification. This is mandatory for the Japanese government to approve construction. The project will be located approximately five kilometers from shore of the Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido, Japan.

“With more than 20 years of local experience, Siemens Gamesa is committed to the Japanese wind power market, and confident we can contribute to the local offshore wind industry,” states Russell Cato, managing director of Siemens Gamesa in Japan. “Together with Green Power Investment, we see abundant opportunities for supply chain and local employment, and we look forward to working with them on the Ishikari offshore wind power project.”