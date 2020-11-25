Green Development Receives Approval for Port of Providence Wind Turbines

Green Development LLC, a Rhode Island-based onshore wind developer, has received all required approvals to construct three 1.5 MW turbines at the Port of Providence (ProvPort). One turbine will be located on leased land at ProvPort and two additional turbines will be located on leased land at Johnson & Wales University near their athletic fields.

“The city has been a supportive partner throughout this process and we certainly appreciate working with Johnson & Wales and ProvPort to develop this important renewable energy project,” says Mark DePasquale, founder of Green Development. “Every time we get a project approved Rhode Island becomes a little less dependent on the fossil fuel industry.”

The project has received approvals from the Providence Planning and Zoning Boards, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Coastal Resources Management Council. The project will sell power directly to National Grid under the Renewable Energy Growth Program.

The turbines will reach a height of 325 feet and be a little shorter than the existing turbines located in the area at the Narragansett Bay Commission. Each turbine blade will span approximately 90 feet. Once the Providence project is completed, Green will have developed 43.5 MW of onshore wind power in Rhode Island (Portsmouth, North Kingstown, Coventry and Johnston – 22 turbines total including ProvPort).

Site preparation and construction of the turbine foundations is expected to begin at the end of this year. The turbines will be completed and operational by the third quarter of 2021.

Photo: ProvPort’s landing page