Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Appoints Senior Vice President of Offshore Wind

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD), a provider of dredging services, has named Eleni Beyko senior vice president of offshore wind – a strategic growth area for the company.

Beyko brings more than 20 years of experience in program engineering, business leadership and project management in the automobile and offshore oil and gas markets. At GLDD, she is responsible for developing its offshore wind operations, including strategy and business development, tendering and project execution.

Her appointment marks the company’s latest push in that field as it focuses on growth in the fiscal year, supported by investments in its dredging fleet and in new opportunities in the emerging offshore wind industry, chiefly along the eastern seaboard.

“Beyko has a record of demonstrated success across global platforms and she’ll be joining a team that sees offshore wind’s potential growth as a true economic stimulus for the U.S.,” says Lasse Petterson, president and CEO of GLDD. “This is the optimal time for us to leverage our expertise in this exciting and transformative market.”

Beyko, based at GLDD’s Houston headquarters, reports directly to Petterson, who in December announced that the company is moving forward with the regulatory design of the first U.S.-flagged Jones Act compliant vessel for subsea rock installation. The vessel represents a critical advancement in bolstering the offshore wind industry, including establishing a U.S.-based rock supply chain network spanning eastern seaboard states with active offshore wind leases.

Beyko most recently served as director of energy transition for the Americas at TechnipFMC, a global oil and gas company. She supported its transition into new and economically viable wind energy resources and managed the Makani wind-borne energy spar offshore platform installation in partnership with Shell and Google X.

