Governor Signs Law Setting Framework for First Offshore Wind Farms in Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed House Bill 165, which sets the framework for offshore wind energy development and leasing off Louisiana’s coast, according to The Times-Picayune – NOLA.com.

Rep. Jerome Zeringue, the bill’s sponsor, included a controversial provision that enables the state to both receive part of the wind farm revenues, as well as charge for the wind energy leases, explains reporter Tristan Baurick.

The maximum wind lease size is set at 25,000 acres in House Bill 165. Another requirement is the inclusion of plans for decommissioning turbines in lease proposals.

The finalized rules will be set by the state Department of Natural Resources by January 1, 2023.

Read the full article here.