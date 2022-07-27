Governor Reveals New York’s Third Offshore Wind Solicitation

Gov. Kathy Hochul has released New York’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation, seeking enough renewable energy to power at least 1.5 million New York homes.

The procurement, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), includes the first phase of a $500 million investment in offshore wind ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure as announced in the Governor’s 2022 State of the State.

This announcement builds on a series of offshore wind developments for the state in 2022, including the groundbreaking of New York’s first offshore wind project, and is a critical next step toward achieving New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) goal to develop 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035.

“New York is proud to continue leading the way in offshore wind development while establishing a blueprint for building a locally based green economy,” says Hochul. “We are putting words into action and making it clear that New York State is the national hub of the offshore wind industry. The clean energy transition is driving significant private investment and family-sustaining jobs in communities across the state, and we are setting ourselves up for success with a brighter and more sustainable future.”

“Releasing our third offshore wind solicitation provides a further opportunity to revolutionize our economy and continue to build a thriving offshore wind industry right here in New York as we continue to grow our nation-leading renewable energy project pipeline,” states Doreen M. Harris, NYSERDA’s president and CEO. “We continue to prioritize a transition that is cost-effective, environmentally responsible, and benefits all New Yorkers – and we look forward to partnering with project developers who share those same goals.”

New York State is seeking to procure at least 2,000 MW of offshore wind energy through a diverse set of project proposals while leveraging public and private capital to build a robust supply chain. In addition to the first phase of the state’s $500 million investment in ports, manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, additional notable provisions within the solicitation include introducing a first of its kind “meshed ready” offshore transmission configuration, based on recommendations from the New York State Power Grid Study. This will facilitate offshore wind projects’ transition to a future system that can grow over time and provide greater reliability and flexibility while setting New Yorkers up to save approximately $55-$60 million annually

“Building a cleaner, more sustainable, and resilient New York, requires bold action that will help us achieve our ambitious climate goals,” adds New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “A critical piece of that effort is offshore wind energy and New York’s nation-leading work to ensure that industry continues to grow in our communities, creating jobs and providing clean, renewable energy for years to come.”

The solicitation also awards evaluation points for repurposing existing downstate fossil-based electric generation infrastructure and utilizing energy storage to enhance future system reliability and support more renewable energy on the grid.

“New York is the country’s leading offshore wind hub, and this announcement further advances our ambitious clean energy goals,” comments Hope Knight, Empire State Development’s president, CEO and commissioner. “We are committed to clean energy and public-private partnerships that will fuel economic development and growth while moving New Yorkers toward a green future.”

The state is emphasizing in-state manufacturing, inclusive economic development and climate equity, fostering relationships with New York’s workforce including construction backed by prevailing wage, and encouraging project labor agreements.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for energizing our bold, nation-leading expansion of New York State’s clean energy sector. By placing a priority on prevailing wage and labor agreements, we are creating strong career opportunities for New Yorkers statewide and remaining true to our commitment of a responsible and just transition.”

In promoting the intent of the New York Buy American Act, the solicitation sets a minimum U.S. iron and steel purchase requirement for all projects awarded under the solicitation to encourage domestic steel production and requiring developers to provide opportunities for U.S.-based steel suppliers to participate in the growing offshore wind industry. The projects will enhance stakeholder engagement, tracking and requirements for New York jobs as well as continue support for responsible development through environmental and fisheries mitigation plans and the requirement to support monitoring of fisheries and wildlife to better understand the interactions with offshore wind projects.

Interested proposers can apply on NYSERDA’s offshore wind solicitation page. Proposals are due on December 22, 2022, by 3:00 p.m.

“Offshore wind development is vital to building a clean-energy economy and combating climate change,” adds State Senator Kevin Parker. “This announcement is an exciting and critical step toward reducing our state’s reliance on fossil fuels and reaching the goals set forth in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Offshore wind development will continue to strengthen New York’s economy by bringing well-paying jobs to communities that need them most. I applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for continuing to move New York’s green economy forward and supporting renewable energy opportunities.”

Read the full release and further comments by state officials here.