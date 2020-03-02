Governor Murphy Unveils N.J.’s Offshore Wind Solicitation Schedule

Governor Phil Murphy has unveiled the offshore wind solicitation schedule to meet New Jersey’s 7,500 MW offshore wind goal by 2035 and called upon the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to take all necessary actions to implement the schedule.

These projects will deliver the clean, renewable energy generation needed to meet the state’s goals of 50% renewable energy by 2030 and a 100% clean energy economy by 2050. Reaching 7,500 MW will generate enough electricity to meet 50% of the state’s electric power needs and will support an offshore wind industry that will generate billions of dollars in investments in New Jersey’s future and create thousands of jobs.

“Several months ago, I committed the State of New Jersey to 7,500 MW of offshore wind by 2035, as a critical component of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050,” says Murphy.

“By announcing this planned solicitation schedule, we are demonstrating to our partners in industry and labor that we are committed to implementing this process in a thoughtful way that ensures economic growth for New Jersey,” he adds.

The proposed schedule calls for the next 1,200 MW solicitation to be opened by September 2020, with an award made by the second quarter of 2021. Setting a solicitation schedule through 2035 provides a crucial level of certainty for developers, original equipment manufacturers and the supply chain.

To be responsive to the evolving market, the schedule has been developed to provide flexibility in terms of the amount being procured with each solicitation and the exact timeline. There are a number of factors that could influence the timing and the quantity to be procured including transmission solutions and development schedule, the status of additional lease areas, permitting, port readiness, the establishment of a supply chain, workforce training and cost trends.

To read the full transcript of Governor Murphy’s offshore wind solicitation schedule, click here.

Photo: Governor Murphy giving a speech to New Jersey constituents