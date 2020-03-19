Good Energy Renews Clean Power Agreement

Good Energy, a U.K.-based clean power company, has renewed a deal with Ørsted.

The agreement states that 12% of the output of Ørsted’s Westermost Rough Wind Farm, located five miles off the Yorkshire coast, will be used to power Good Energy customers’ homes and businesses.

Good Energy has over 1,500 contracts with renewable generators, ensuring that 100% of its customers’ usage is matched with genuine clean power. The new agreement, announced as Good Energy publishes its annual financial results for 2019, constitutes the most significant in the company’s history.

“Offshore wind is a huge British success story, and we are proud to play a part in that,” says Juliet Davenport, founder and CEO of Good Energy.

The renewed deal is for three years and provides Good Energy with the ability to increase the percentage offtake from 12% in year one to 17% and 28% in years two and three, respectively.

Photo: Good Energy’s fuel mix