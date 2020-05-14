Goldwind Sells Penonome I Wind Project

Goldwind Americas, a wind turbine technology and energy solutions provider, has sold its 55 MW Penonomé I Wind Project to AES Panamá S.R.L., Panama’s largest power generator.

“The Penonomé I Wind Project was Panama’s initial foray into wind energy. We are proud we could be a part of that,” says David Sale, CEO of Goldwind Americas.

“The sale of the Penonomé I Wind Project to AES Panamá further demonstrates the strong accreditation of Goldwind’s permanent magnet direct-drive turbine technology among power producers across the Americas,” he adds.

The project, located in the Coclé Province on Panama’s southern coast, comprises 22 Goldwind GW 109/2500 permanent magnet direct-drive turbines. Goldwind bought the project from Union Eolica Panameña (UEP) in 2012 and reached commercial operation for the wind park in 2014.

Under the terms of the deal with AES Panamá, Goldwind Americas will continue to support the project’s operations.