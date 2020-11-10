Goldwind Americas Sells Central Texas Wind Project

Goldwind Americas is selling the 160 MW Rattlesnake Wind Project in McCulloch County, Texas, to an investment company advised by Exus Management Partners, an independent investment and asset management firm focused on the renewable energy sector.

“The sale of the Rattlesnake Wind Project underscores Goldwind’s strategic U.S. growth strategy and commercialization of Goldwind’s technology in one of the world’s largest and most complex wind markets,” says David Sale, CEO for Goldwind Americas. “Goldwind Americas and our local service and maintenance team look forward to working alongside the new owner to continue bringing renewable electricity to the people of Texas.”

The Rattlesnake Wind Project, located in central Texas, features 64 Goldwind GW109/2500 permanent magnet direct-drive turbines. The project reached commercial operation in 2018.

Marathon Capital LLC acted as Goldwind’s exclusive sell-side financial advisor, providing marketing outreach, valuation, structuring, due diligence and negotiation support throughout the sale process.

Under the terms of the deal, Goldwind Americas will continue to provide the project with long-term maintenance services designed to support Goldwind’s warranty package and the project’s operations.