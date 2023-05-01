Global Offshore Wind Alliance Welcomes Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, an international coalition founded by the Government of Denmark, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help countries increase their share of offshore wind power.

GOWA’s objective is to advance the uptake of offshore wind and contribute to achieving a total offshore wind capacity of a minimum of 380 GW by 2030, and an installed capacity increase of at least 70 GW per year from 2030.

In joining GOWA, CIP pledged to work with the alliance’s membership to ramp up offshore wind deployment worldwide. Governments that have so far joined the alliance include Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the U.K. and the U.S.

“Across most economies and markets, governments and private sectors are already discussing how to deliver the enormous potential of offshore wind made possible by rapid technological progress. We believe that we have the expertise required to make a positive contribution to this conversation and are proud to join GOWA and share our knowledge and experiences,” says CIP’s Torsten Lodberg Smed. “We look forward to working alongside the members of the alliance to remove barriers to the deployment of offshore wind in new and existing markets.”