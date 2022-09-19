Global Infrastructure Partners Targets Offshore Wind Power with Skyborn Renewables

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), an independent global infrastructure investor, has launched Skyborn Renewables, which was previously operated as wpd offshore, as a new company in the international wind power industry. In May, GIP announced an agreement to acquire 100% of the business. The transaction closed on September 15, 2022.

The assets of Skyborn include interests in five operating and under-construction projects in Germany, France and Taiwan; and a pipeline of over 30 GW (gross) of offshore wind projects in various stages of development.

“Skyborn Renewables will combine the team’s experience with GIP’s financial strength and track record of investing in renewables assets to the deployment of offshore wind energy for the benefit of future generations,” says CEO Achim Berge Olsen. “Our mission is to address the global challenges of the climate crisis and energy security.”

In addition to Berge Olsen, the newly appointed management team includes João Metelo as chief investment and financial officer (CIFO), who has over 23 years of international experience. He is joined by Morten Melin as co-COO, who will join the team in March 2023, an industry expert with more than 25 years of offshore wind experience. Co-COO Thomas Karst, and Lars Muck, the new chief technology officer (CTO), have 25 years of industry and leadership experience. Cathrin Browne, general counsel (GC), has 18 years of experience and has held senior positions at market leading companies and law firms. To support the team and strengthen its operating capabilities, Skyborn Renewables will open an office in Hamburg.

“GIP identified offshore wind as an important component of the transition to clean, renewable power,” comments Adebayo Ogunlesi, chairman and CEO of GIP. “The investment in Skyborn is a significant milestone and demonstrates GIP’s commitment to the continued growth of global renewable power generation.”