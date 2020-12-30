GIP Acquires MAP RE/ES, Expands Renewable Energy Investment Footprint

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has acquired MAP RE/ES, the renewable energy business of MAP Energy, including its investment platform, team and renewable energy assets.

The assets include a portfolio of producing royalty interests across more than 16,000 MW of operating wind and solar projects in the United States, as well as a nationwide development pipeline managed through joint ventures with national and regional development partners.

The MAP RE/ES business will continue to be led by its existing investment team, according to GIP.

This transaction expands on GIP’s global renewables investment strategy, which includes approximately $9 billion of equity investments and commitments in the sector, and ownership interests in over 10 GW of operating renewable assets and over 65 GW under construction or in development.