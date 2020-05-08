GIG, RIDG Partner to Bid in ScotWind

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and Scottish offshore wind developer Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) have entered a partnership to compete in ScotWind, the next round of seabed leasing for offshore wind development off the Scottish coast, which is due to be launched by Crown Estate Scotland in the near future.

“GIG is proud of its Scottish heritage and I’m delighted that RIDG and GIG are working from our home in Edinburgh to unlock Scotland’s fantastic offshore wind resource,” says Ed Northam, head of GIG Europe.

“By partnering right at the genesis of development, we’re making our earliest commitment in U.K. offshore wind so far. Our flexible approach to investment is perfectly complemented by our partnership with RIDG, who bring with them a fantastic team to supplement our own development expertise,” he adds.

GIG is a global investor and developer of green infrastructure assets with a mission to accelerate the green transition. GIG has supported 16 offshore wind projects representing over 4.5 GW of operating capacity to date. Most recently, GIG acquired a 40% stake in the 102 turbine East Anglia ONE (EA1) offshore wind project, which has committed around £70 million to suppliers across the U.K., delivering jobs and investment to local communities.

Established three years ago, RIDG has entered the offshore wind market specifically to identify and develop large-scale projects that will create significant opportunities for the Scottish supply chain and the economy. The founding management team have designed RIDG to deliver a simpler, leaner and more flexible approach to project development. In January, RIDG announced its intention to enter the ScotWind process and to work collaboratively with the Scottish supply chain through the deployment of its alignment model.

Photo: Crown Estate Scotland’s landing page