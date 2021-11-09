GE Renewable Energy Haliade-X Achieves Two-Year Operational Milestone

GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has been operating for two years, making it the first 10+ MW offshore wind turbine to achieve this milestone.

The prototype was first commissioned in November 2019 at 12 MW. Since then, GE Renewable Energy has uprated the prototype to 13 MW and 14 MW.

Over the past two years, the Haliade-X has received multiple certifications, including the 12 MW, 13 MW, 13.6 MW and Typhoon certifications. The GE Renewable Energy team has also started certification measurements on the Haliade-X 14 MW, which is an offshore wind turbine that will operate at 14 MW.

One 14 MW turbine can generate up to 74 GWh (gross performance based on wind conditions on a typical German North Sea site) of gross annual energy production, saving up to 52,000 metric tons of C02. All the electricity generated by the Haliade-X prototype is purchased by Eneco, a Dutch utility company.

“Over the two years, we have learned a lot from operating the prototype intensively in a windy and harsh environment,” says Jan Kjaersgaard, CEO of Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy. “We continue to innovate and develop our Haliade-X technology, and with 5.6 GW of customer commitments so far, it is clear that we are addressing our customers’ needs, enabling them to deliver clean energy to consumers around the world.”

The Dogger Bank A and B wind farm off the north-east coast of England will feature 190 Haliade-X turbines and, together with Dogger Bank C, is due to become the largest offshore wind farm in the world upon completion. GE Renewable Energy will also supply 62 Haliade-X turbines for Vineyard Wind 1, the first utility-scale offshore wind installation in the U.S.