GE Renewable Energy Unveils Second Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Mold at French Factory

LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, has launched its second 107-meter wind turbine blade mold (production line) at its Cherbourg factory in France, in order to address the industry’s demand for offshore wind turbine blades. The second mold has been through the prototype phase and will now start operations.

Additionally, GE Renewable Energy will be further investing in upgrading the plant. The company is planning an extension of the site, with the construction of an additional hall for finishing blades (post-molding) before they are shipped.

The facility has produced the world’s first offshore wind turbine blade longer than 100 meters, a 107 m blade that will be used in GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.

“Our teams here in Cherbourg are thrilled to take an active role in the energy transition and to be part of the successful journey for GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine,” says Olivier Fontan, president and CEO of LM Wind Power. “The arrival of the second 107-meters mold at the factory marks an increased activity for LM Wind Power in Cherbourg, and we are happy to welcome a large wave of new employees, allowing us to participate in social development and create more jobs in the surrounding community.” The facility became the first wind turbine blade manufacturing site in France when it was opened in April 2018.