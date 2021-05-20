GE Renewable Energy Secures Turbine Supply Agreement for Illinois Wind Project

GE Renewable Energy has been selected to provide its 2.82-127 onshore wind turbines for the 302 MW Lincoln Land Wind project in Morgan County, Ill.

The wind farm is owned by funds managed by the Infrastructure and Power strategy of Ares Management Corp. Apex Clean Energy led the development of Lincoln Land Wind, and Ares finalized preconstruction milestones – including securing turbines, financing (tax equity and debt) and other project contracts. The partnership with GE also includes a 20-year full-service agreement. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

Lincoln Land will utilize 107 of GE’s 2.82-127 turbine, which was recently announced as the most widely deployed turbine in the U.S. in 2020 by the American Clean Power Association (ACPA).

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Ares,” says Tim White, CEO of Onshore Americas at GE Renewable Energy. “Together, we have announced more than 800 MW in new onshore units over the last 12 months. This is an exciting milestone and we’re thrilled to support our customers in accelerating the energy transition by helping to deliver renewable energy through our combined projects in the U.S.”

As previously announced, the wind farm will provide 126 MW of renewable energy to McDonald’s and approximately 175 MW to Facebook through separate power purchase agreements (PPAs).

GE Renewable Energy says it was recognized by the ACPA as the top manufacturer of wind turbines in the U.S. in 2020 for the third year in a row. Of the total onshore wind installed nationwide, ACPA reported that GE technology was deployed in 53% of new capacity additions – as well as in 31% of new projects under construction or in advanced development that have selected an OEM.

GE Energy Financial Services is providing tax equity for the project.

Photo: The Lincoln Land Wind project