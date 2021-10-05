GE Renewable Energy Prototype Operating at 14 MW

GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has started operating at 14 MW of output. With this new milestone, GE Renewable Energy becomes the first industry player to operate a turbine at this level.

The Haliade-X 14 MW is an uprated version of the Haliade-X 13 MW, which received its type certification in January 2021. The GE Renewable Energy team has now officially started certification measurements on the Haliade-X 14 MW. One turbine can generate up to 74 GWh of gross annual energy production (gross performance based on wind conditions on a typical German North Sea site).

The Haliade-X 14 MW will make its commercial debut at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, which is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England. Together with Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, it is due to become the largest offshore wind farm in the world upon completion. GE Renewable Energy will provide 87 units of the Haliade-X 14 MW for Dogger Bank C.

“We’re pleased to announce that the Haliade-X prototype is the first turbine in the industry to successfully run at 14 MW,” says Vincent Schellings, CTO at GE Renewable Energy Offshore Wind. “When we first commissioned our Haliade-X prototype in November 2019 at 12 MW, we made a big leap forward in the industry. Over the past two years, we have learned a lot about operating and optimizing the performance of our Haliade-X platform, enabling us to uprate the Haliade-X platform to 14 MW.”

The ability to produce more power from a single turbine means fewer turbines need to be installed at each wind farm. In addition to less capital expenditure, this also simplifies operations and maintenance, improving the affordability and accessibility of renewable energy for customers and consumers around the world.