GE Renewable Energy Named Dogger Bank’s Preferred Turbine Supplier

GE Renewable Energy has been confirmed as the preferred turbine supplier for Dogger Bank C, the 1.2 GW third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank wind farm, a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor, that will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm when complete in 2026.

The agreement includes the upscaled Haliade-X 14 MW wind turbine and a service supply agreement to provide operations and maintenance support for five years. The turbine supply agreement and service and warranty agreements for Dogger Bank C will be finalized in the first quarter of 2021. Installation of the turbines for Dogger Bank C is set to begin in 2025 ahead of completion of the overall project in 2026.

GE has been selected supplying Haliade-X turbine technology to all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, including an order for 190 units of GE’s 13 MW Haliade-X for phases A and B announced in September.

“Dogger Bank C will use a 14 MW version of the Haliade-X, the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation today,” says John Lavelle, president and CEO of offshore wind at GE Renewable Energy. “In doing so, this unique project will both continue to build on the U.K.’s position in offshore wind and serve as a showcase for innovative technology that is helping to provide more clean, renewable energy.”

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of the U.K. Due to its size and scale, the site is being built in three consecutive phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. Each project is expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity annually.

GE Renewable Energy will continue its testing and research and development activities on the Haliade-X platform in the U.K. by partnering with ORE Catapult and other institutions to develop programs that reduce the time people spend at sea to increase safety – and use robotics, digital and remote operations to help reduce energy costs.

Photo: GE Renewable Energy’s Haliade-X wind turbine