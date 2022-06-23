GE, Inogen and Sertavul Collaborate on Hybrid Wind and Solar Project

GE and its regional solution partner, Inogen, have selected Sertavul to build one of the first hybrid wind and solar projects in Turkey.

The plant will comprise a 32 MW wind farm commissioned in 2020 that will be integrated with a new 30 MW solar plant. Adding solar to the wind farm will enable an overall higher capacity factor and availability for the plant while delivering dispatchable renewable energy into the grid.

“This project is another stepping-stone for the growth of hybrid power plants in Turkey,” says Prakash Chandra, Renewable Hybrids CEO at GE. “The project will help accelerate Turkey’s energy transition by optimizing scarce infrastructure and improving capacity factor of an existing plant, enabling intelligent dispatch of power and supporting our customer Sertavul to deliver more renewable energy.”

“We are proud to have implemented the first hybrid project in Turkey with the cooperation of Sertavul, GE and Inogen,” states Kemal TAŞ, Sertavul’s chairman of the board. “In recent years, investments in renewable energy sources for clean energy have increased worldwide. With this project, we aim to contribute to our country by using renewable energy sources to increase energy efficiency and reduce air pollution. We plan to increase our energy production with the support we receive from our partners.”

“We are very pleased to be a solution partner in one of the most important projects of our country and the world under the leadership of GE,” comments Ali Murat Soydan, CEO of Inogen. “We believe that there is a great hybrid potential in our country. Here, our most important feature is our ability to implement projects very quickly with local production. We are currently constructing and commissioning more than 4 MW solar power plants per day under the GE structure. It is a great financial advantage to our partners that we work with in these projects.”

Inogen will perform site activities and deliver the sun tracking systems that will help increase the total energy production of the power plant.

For the solar plant, GE will deliver seven FLEXINVERTER solar power conversion units. This project is the first installation of GE’s 4.7 MW solar solution worldwide. GE already delivered 1.3 GW of its FLEXINVERTER technology in Turkey.

GE’s FLEXINVERTER is an integrated containerized solution that combines a solar inverter, medium voltage power transformer and an optional MV Ring Main Unit, all integrated in a standard 20-feet ISO high cube container. The technology is a smart solution that helps deliver a reliable, cost-effective, plug and play, factory-integrated power conversion platform for utility scale solar and storage applications. It helps reduce capital and operation costs and ensure a more reliable plant performance.

The FLEXINVERTER is a key component of GE’s Renewable Hybrids FLEX portfolio that includes the FLEXRESERVOIR and the FLEXIQ technologies. The FLEXRESERVOIR is a systems integrated battery energy storage and power electronics solution for multiple configurations and market applications. FLEXIQ is a digital platform that provides design, operation, and fleet management solutions to enable grid compliance and maximize lifetime customer value.