GE, Hyundai Join Forces to Produce Offshore Wind Components

GE Offshore Wind and Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd. are planning to establish a strategic industrial partnership to support the growth of offshore wind in South Korea as part of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU). The companies will support the development and installation of the 12 GW of offshore wind forecasted to be built in South Korea by 2030.

GE Renewable Energy will bring its offshore expertise and the Haliade-X technology while Hyundai Electric will contribute its local expertise in Korean market knowledge and electrical equipment, says Jan Kjaersgaard, CEO of offshore wind at GE Renewable Energy, in a social media post.

The MoU between the two companies outlines initial plans for the establishment of a nacelle assembly factory in South Korea for assembling HaliadeX turbines. The detailed timeline of any industrial development will depend on the volume of customers’ orders and their specific projects’ timing.

GE and Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd. will intensify the work to prepare and deploy the industrial plan.