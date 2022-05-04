GE, HSM Partnering on Offshore Wind Power Substations

GE’s Grid Solutions business unit and HSM Offshore Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to partner on delivering turnkey high-voltage substations for the offshore wind market.

The companies say they will provide an optimized and cost-effective solution that covers complete engineering, procurement and manufacturing, including the HV equipment, grid compliance studies, full testing and pre-commissioning, transport, installation at sea and then final hookup and commissioning.

Developers can also benefit from ongoing design standardization efforts undertaken by GE and HSM, which are aiming to achieve the lowest levelized cost of energy while minimizing interface risks both for the construction and operational phases of the offshore substations.

“Together we offer complementary expertise to support AC offshore wind substations projects across the market,” says Philippe Piron, president and CEO of GE’s Grid Solutions business. “Over the past 15 years, Grid Solutions has won significant contracts to deliver high-voltage alternating current systems for 18 offshore substations projects, connecting over 5 GW of offshore wind farms in Europe.”

“We are pleased to continue collaborating with GE’s Grid Solutions business to jointly win and deliver offshore wind substations projects,” adds Jaco Lemmerzaal, managing director at HSM Offshore Energy, noting that HSM delivered the world’s first high-voltage offshore wind substation off the coast of Denmark and has contributed to the connection of 3.5 GW of offshore wind farms in Europe.