GE Finishes France’s First Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

GE has completed the installation of the first offshore wind turbine in French seas, at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm. Seventy-nine other Haliade 150-6MW are due to be installed and commissioned by the end of 2022. This project, led by EDF Renewables and its partners Enbrige and CPP, is the first commercial offshore wind farm in France.

Once operational, the farm will provide the equivalent of 20% of the electricity needs of the French region of Loire-Atlantique.

The nacelles of the 80 Haliade 150-6MW turbines have been assembled in GE’s Saint-Nazaire manufacturing facility and the 73-meter blades were manufactured by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy company.

“We are proud to celebrate this important moment for the French offshore wind sector in France along with EDF Renewables, Enbridge and CPP,” states Jan Kjaersgaard, president and CEO of GE’s Offshore Wind Business. “While the first offshore wind turbine in France is now installed, it is actually the entire offshore wind industrial network in France that we must recognize and praise. Our teams, along with all the partners involved, now remain focused on the safe installation of the next 79 turbines.”