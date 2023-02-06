GE Digital Launches GridOS to Support Shift to Clean Energy

GE Digital has rolled out GridOS, a software portfolio designed specifically for grid orchestration.

“Electric grids worldwide have grown immensely complex in recent years, and as complexity has increased, so have reliability risks,” says Mahesh Sudhakaran, general manager for grid software at GE Digital. “Given the crucial role that grid modernization plays in the energy transition, we need advanced software solutions designed for grid orchestration to move faster and address risks to avoid becoming a bottleneck for the clean energy future.”

Designed to modernize and transform the electric grid into the clean energy grid of the future, GridOS is a platform and application suite enabling secure and reliable grid management while delivering the resiliency and flexibility needed by utilities worldwide. New software tools are needed to meet the demands created by increasing grid complexity; GridOS delivers these tools with the cloud service provider and system integrator partner ecosystem necessary to accelerate grid modernization and the clean energy transition.

“As part of the ESO’s ambition to operate the national electricity network at zero-carbon by 2025, we have engaged innovative partners to advance available technologies,” says Craig Dyke, head of national control, National Grid ESO. “Solutions like these represent the evolution of software that is critical to accelerating energy transition on the electricity grid.”

The GridOS platform and application suite supports GE Digital’s current grid operations portfolio that includes electric grid GIS for modeling, mapping and design, AEMS for transmission and market management operations, ADMS for distribution network operations, and DERMs forecasting and management.

GridOS integrates energy data, network modeling, and AI/ML-driven analytics to power a suite of intelligent applications developed by GE, utilities and GridOS partners. The GridOS orchestration platform includes a zero-trust grid security model, federated grid data fabric with a common transmission and distribution model to enable a grid digital twin, suite of intelligent grid applications and hybrid cloud architecture.

GridOS key partners include cloud provider AWS and global system integrators Accenture, Infosys and others.