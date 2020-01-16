GE Delivers Wind Energy to Scotland

GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business unit has been awarded a project for the design, supply, construction and commissioning of onshore and offshore wind substations for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm.

The farm is located 12 miles off the Fife coast in Scotland.

The project is jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, an Irish energy company. GE is responsible for the turnkey delivery of all infrastructure within the perimeter, including groundworks and civil construction. NnG is expected to be fully operational in 2023.

“GE’s Grid Solutions business is very proud to work with our consortium collaborators to support both shareholders in their growing portfolios of onshore and offshore wind farms as well as to help deliver low carbon electricity generation in the UK,” says Gerhard Seyrling, GE’s European Grid Solutions president and CEO.

In a consortium arrangement, GE is collaborating with HSM Offshore BV in the Netherlands, a manufacturer and installer of heavy offshore structures, and IV-One. HSM will provide the offshore topside platform designed by IV-One that will house GE’s 220 kV and 66 kV substations.

The project’s onshore and offshore substation equipment includes four power transformers, four reactors, the static synchronous compensator, power quality components, gas-insulated switchgear, protection and control, SCADA and telecommunications systems. This solution will allow for 450 MW of low-carbon energy to be connected to the Scottish electricity grid.

GE’s Grid Solutions serves customers globally with over 17,000 employees in approximately 80 countries. Grid Solutions helps enable utilities and industry to effectively manage electricity from the point of generation to the point of consumption, helping to maximize the reliability, efficiency and resilience of the grid, notes the company.

Photo: A GE Renewable Energy offshore wind farm