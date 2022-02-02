GE Chosen for Two Offshore Wind Research Awards

GE Renewable Energy and GE Research have been selected for two awards from the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium to support research designed to help accelerate the development of the fast-growing U.S. offshore wind sector.

The first award supports research to develop a robust joining process for large iron castings, including a multi-fidelity modeling framework for splitting and welding offshore wind castings. Developing the capability to produce large castings for offshore wind turbines can help enable and accelerate job growth and create a more robust U.S. supply chain.

The second award focuses on the use of an Autonomous Inspection Vessel (AIV) for offshore wind turbines. The research is designed to conduct a feasibility study on the use of an autonomous vessel-based multi-sensing system for long-duration, region-wide inspection and monitoring of fleets of offshore wind turbines with minimal to no operational interruption. The vessels, which would involve visible-range camera and be controlled remotely via satellite, would reduce inspection costs, minimize turbine down time and enhance workplace safety.

“We appreciate the support of the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium,” says Christy Guthman, general manager of sales and commercial operations in North America. “These awards reinforce the critical role that technology innovation will play in tapping the full potential of offshore wind in the U.S.”

GE’s Haliade-X turbine has been selected to support multiple projects in Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts, part of GE Offshore Wind’s global project pipeline of over 7.4 GW. The Haliade-X was the industry’s first 14 MW offshore wind turbine and is the only 12+ MW offshore wind turbine platform that has been operating for over two years. It has also received independent certification from 12 MW to 13.6 MW.