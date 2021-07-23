GE and Whiffle Agreement Will Enhance Wind Energy Applications

GE Renewable Energy has entered into a joint development agreement with Whiffle, a Netherlands-based weather forecasting technology firm, for application of Whiffle’s ultra-fine atmospheric Large Eddy Simulation (LES) modeling technology to optimize GE’s wind turbine siting.

“We are pleased to work with Whiffle and benefit from their atmospheric modeling technology and simulations,” says Joseph Citeno, the leader for advanced technology and sciences for onshore wind at GE Renewable Energy. “We are confident this collaboration will enable improved siting for our turbines, bringing greater value to our customers around the world.”

“We are very excited to welcome GE Renewable Energy as our client,” adds Harm Jonker, Whiffle’s CEO. “Working together with GE emphasizes the power and importance of our disruptive LES modelling and allows GE’s clients to benefit from the latest technology in weather simulation and forecasting. To see GE Renewable Energy being an early adopter of our technology speaks to the vision and innovative potential of GE, and we’re delighted to work together.”

GE Renewable Energy was recognized by the American Clean Power Association (ACPA) as the top manufacturer of wind turbines in the U.S. in 2020, for the third year in a row. Of the total onshore wind installed nationwide, ACPA reported that GE technology was deployed in 53% of new capacity additions, as well as in 31% of new projects under construction or in advanced development that have selected an OEM.