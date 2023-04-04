Gazelle Wind Power, WAM Horizon to Develop Pilot Project

Gazelle Wind Power, a developer of a modular floating offshore wind platform, has teamed up with renewable energy developer WAM Horizon to accelerate the development of a pilot plant using Gazelle’s floating wind platform in Aguçadoura, Portugal.

WAM will provide Gazelle with strategic advisory to successfully implement this project.

Portugal-based WAM Horizon is the holding company for WAM Investments, an investment management office focused on developing renewable energy assets and companies.

Gazelle’s lightweight, modular and scalable solution not only reduces costs, but can also utilize existing port infrastructure to develop commercial projects in Portugal in the future.

“WAM Horizon has exceptional offshore wind experience in the region, making them an ideal partner to support Gazelle’s project and help position our one-of-a-kind platform as the benchmark solution for floating offshore platforms,” says Gazelle CEO Jon Salazar.

