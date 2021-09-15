Gazelle Receives Feasibility Statement for Wind Platform Mobile Mooring System

Gazelle Wind Power has received a statement of feasibility from the DNV classification society for its patented, breakthrough hybrid floating wind platform with a mobile mooring system.

Gazelle’s concept system combines the features of tension-leg and semi-submersible platforms while eliminating most of the drawbacks, enabling wind farms to be placed in deep waters as far out as 400 meters. Lighter than conventional platforms, it uses approximately 70% less steel and is one-third the weight of other floating platforms. It delivers 70% less horizontal movement than semi-submersible platforms and has a tilt of less than 1 degree.

The system has 80% less mooring tension load than tension leg platforms. The Gazelle platform is more compact and simpler to build, deploy and maintain, which translates to dramatically lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

“Achieving DNV verification of our disruptive platform is a major milestone that validates the 12 years of research and innovation that has gone into this technology,” says Jon Salazar, founder and president of Gazelle Wind Power. “Our system, and technologies like it, will be key in global decarbonization goals and will have a significant impact on the growth of the floating offshore wind market.”

The floating offshore wind market is projected to reach 250 GW by 2050, according to DNV. Based in Norway, DNV is a global independent classification, assurance and risk management provider.

“Gazelle’s innovative mooring system is a completely new concept,” mentions Claudio Bittencourt Ferreira, business development director at DNV. “Achieving the Statement of Feasibility as part of the concept assessment defined in DNVGL-SE-0422 is a confirmation that Gazelle has demonstrated technical feasibility of the technology to deliver its targets in line with the requirements of our service specification that was developed to enable innovation in the marine renewables market.”