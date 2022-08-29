Fugro Picks Up Survey Contract for Sorlige Nordsjo II Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro has been awarded a marine site characterization contract by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for the Sørlige Nordsjø II offshore wind farm. This will include mapping the seafloor and sub-seafloor to expand understanding of the site’s geological features and support future developmental phases of the project. The development of the Sørlige Nordsjø II will be divided into two phases of 1,500 MW each and will be one of the country’s first large-scale offshore wind farms.

Fugro will mobilize its largest state-of-the-art survey vessel, Fugro Venturer, for the project. A total area of 900 square kilometers will be surveyed along the eastern side of the site, with Fugro expected to acquire over 5,400 kilometers of geophysical data. To gain insight into seabed conditions, Fugro will use a suite of hydrographic surveying technologies and acoustic sensors including full bathymetry and side-scan sonar, an ultra-high resolution seismic (UHRS) survey, sub-bottom profiler, and magnetometer.

Additionally, water column data from the multibeam bathymetry system will also be recorded.

“Being awarded this project highlights our ability to provide services to the evolving Norwegian energy market,” says Robert Abelsen, Fugro’s service line manager for Norway. “We have already provided services to the smaller Norwegian floating wind test sites, and with our global experience in large-scale wind development areas, we’re looking forward to supporting the growing Norwegian offshore wind market.”