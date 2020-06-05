Fugro Mobilizes Two Survey Vessels Off New York Coast

Fugro, a Geo-data specialist, has mobilized two vessels off the coast of New York to perform a large-scale site characterization program for Sunrise Wind, an offshore wind project developed by Ørsted and Eversource, New England’s largest energy company.

The 4-month operation will involve acquisition and analysis of integrated geotechnical and geophysical data to support multiple phases of the Sunrise Wind project, including cable corridor selection and turbine foundation design and installation.

“We are pleased to continue with Ørsted and Eversource on the Sunrise Wind development this year,” says Ed Saade, group director for the Americas at Furgo.

“Working collaboratively with our clients in the offshore wind market has allowed Fugro to continuously introduce new innovations, tools and efficiencies that benefit our shared projects and sustainability aspirations,” he adds.

Fugro is managing the program from its U.S. Center of Expertise for Renewable Projects, located in Norfolk, Va. To ensure project efficiencies, Fugro is utilizing several proprietary technologies, including Back2Base, which enables the remote transfer of large datasets from offshore vessels to onshore processing facilities for near-real-time ground modelling via a web application. In addition to streamlining schedules and lowering costs, these digital innovations also help Fugro meet its goal of lowering carbon emissions by reducing the time required offshore, allowing surveys to be optimized into a single work season rather than two.

Fugro first began supporting the project in 2019 while also performing site characterization for the partnership’s Revolution Wind development off the New England coast.

Photo: The multipurpose Fugro Enterprise is one of two Fugro vessels working on the Sunrise Wind project off the coast of New York