Fugro Mapping the Seabed in Curacaoan Waters

The Government of Curaçao has asked Fugro, a Dutch company specializing in geotechnical, survey and geoscience services, to map the seabed of the island’s surrounding waters for future development of floating offshore wind farms.

The Curaçao government’s target is to reach 6 GW in renewable energy capacity by 2035, which is more than needed for domestic use. This development is a significant step for the island in its efforts to accelerate the transition to green energy and strengthen its economy. Fugro’s survey work follows a feasibility assessment by research organization TNO, which concluded that Curaçao’s territorial waters are some of the best in the world for large-scale deployment of floating offshore wind.

Coordinated by Fugro’s Americas team, the research vessel Fugro Brasilis will examine the waters around the Dutch Caribbean island to improve understanding of the local seabed, subsurface and marine environment. This geophysical reconnaissance survey will be incorporated into a comprehensive report on local conditions that will help the Government of Curaçao begin to determine the best locations for floating offshore wind farms and best practices for preserving the marine ecosystem.

“We are pleased to bring Fugro on board,” says Ramon Chong of Curaçao’s Ministry of Economic Development. “Their work will pave the way for Curaçao’s long-term investment in our green economic growth potential.”

The long-term investment is partly financed by the Sustainable Energy Generation and Climate Transition Incentive fund from the Government of the Netherlands.