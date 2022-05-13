Fred. Olsen 1848 Floating Wind Turbine Concept Earns DNV Certification

DNV, an independent energy assurance provider, has provided Fred. Olsen 1848 with a statement of feasibility (similar to an approval in principle) for their Brunel floating wind turbine concept.

Brunel is a floating wind turbine support structure designed to support a 15 MW wind turbine. The substructure is a column stabilized unit with three columns connected by submerged horizontal pontoons. The rotor-nacelle assembly (RNA) is supported by two inclined towers meeting at a distance below the nacelle interface. The structure will be single-point mooring through a turret in order to weathervane. This design aims for a modular approach, suitable for serial and automized production in the existing global supply chain.

“We are happy to see the announcement by the Norwegian government on May 11, 2022 to develop 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040,” explains Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, executive vice president for renewables certification at DNV. “To achieve this growth in a safe, reliable and sustainable manner, Norwegian wind energy projects need access to robust and trusted risk management measures such as certification. Mitigating risks via certification is particularly valuable for floating offshore wind projects in securing project finance and demonstrating operational application.”

With achieving this first step in the certification process, DNV considers the Brunel concept feasible for further development.

“As countries seek to reduce their CO2 emissions in the race to meet net-zero targets and decarbonize their energy systems, interest in floating wind projects is beginning to grow across the globe and Norway continues to be a leader in this field as we expect further calls for tenders later this year,” says Sille Grjotheim, director and country manager for Norway for renewables certification at DNV. “In Norway, DNV’s local certification team based in Hovik is expanding to support the country’s advances in offshore wind.”

“Achieving the statement of feasibility is an important first step for Brunel,” adds Anne Lene Haukanes Hopstad, DNV’s project manager. “It was an interesting project to undertake, and we are looking forward to continued certification of Brunel in the next development phases. As designs and technologies develop, ensuring safety is paramount for floating offshore wind projects in securing project finance and demonstrating operational applications.”

“For Brunel, the statement of feasibility is a key milestone in documenting the technological maturity of our floating foundation technology,” mentions Geir Grimsrud, chief technical officer at Fred. Olsen 1848. “It has been important for us to involve DNV at an early stage to ensure certification from the onset. We thank DNV for a prompt and timely process and look forward to continuing the further process with DNV on Brunel.”

“The potential of floating offshore wind is immense,” states Sofie Olsen Jebsen, Fred. Olsen 1848’s CEO. “To drive the industry forward, it is critical to unlock sustainable solutions with commercial viability and technical excellence. Brunel responds to these challenges, and by achieving a statement of feasibility from DNV an important milestone has been accomplished in our efforts to do our part to reduce LCOE and enable floating wind at large scale.”