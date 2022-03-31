Foxwell Orders 31 Turbines for TPC Offshore Wind Project

Vestas has secured a 295 MW order for 31 Vestas V174-9.5 MW wind turbines from Foxwell Energy Corp. Ltd. for the TPC Offshore Wind Generation Project Phase 2 in Taiwan. The project is developed and owned by Taiwan Power Co. (TPC) and will be constructed by Foxwell.

This marks the third project between Vestas and Foxwell in Taiwan, with Zhangyuan and Beiyuan onshore wind farms as their previous collaborations.

Located off the coast of Changhua County, the Taichung port will be used for the pre-assembly work of the turbines. Upon the project completion, Vestas will also service the turbines through a 14-year full scope, production-based availability guarantee, service agreement, ensuring maximum energy production for the project.

“We are delighted to work with our long-term partner Foxwell again,” says Purvin Patel, president of Vestas Asia Pacific. “With this order, Vestas continues its ambition to be a leader in this market and we remain committed to contribute to Taiwan’s clean energy target, in close partnership with our customers”.

The V174-9.5 MW turbines being supplied by Vestas for the project will be based on local manufacturing and sourcing of 19 components from local Taiwan-based suppliers.

“With this significant order, I am honored that these heavyweights of Taiwanese energy and industry have placed their trust in Vestas” comments Srdan Cenic, vice president and head of offshore sales at Vestas Asia Pacific. “Here at Vestas, we continue to make significant investment and knowledge transfer into the market, to further develop Taiwan as a leader in offshore wind energy. Vestas now has 1.2 GW of V174-9.5 MW projects with long-term service contracts under development or construction in Taiwan, and we are fully committed to our Taiwanese service operations and being the best partner for the long-term business needs of our customers such as TPC and Foxwell.”

Deliveries for this project are expected to begin in 2024 and it is expected to be commercially operational in 2025.

“This is the first sizable offshore wind project that is wholly invested by a Taiwan company (TPC), and the first being undertaken by a leading Taiwan turn-key EPCI contractor in the Taiwan Straits, so the government has given a great deal of attention to us.” states David Poo, president of Foxwell Energy. “We are most pleased to work with a reputable company like Vestas who have worked diligently on developing local supply chains for the wind turbines, and this may well be the beginning of a long-term relationship between our two companies in the Taiwan offshore wind market.”