FOWIC Nets Contract for Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm Work

Vestas Wind Systems has awarded a contract to Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) for the transportation and installation of 50 Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbines at the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany.

The jack-up installation vessel Blue Tern, which is designed to operate at deep-water sites, will perform the work beginning in 2024.

“FOWIC brings their proven offshore wind expertise and a highly capable vessel to the Baltic Eagle site, and we look forward to a safe and successful project execution,” says Dennis Mordhorst, head of marine operations and vessel management with Vestas.

“This contract clearly showcases the diversity and competitiveness of our fleet and our ability to de-risk the execution of a challenging project,” adds FOWIC’s Casper Toft. “We look forward to supporting Vestas and Iberdrola in the Baltic Sea in 2024.”

Baltic Eagle will be Iberdrola’s second largest offshore wind farm in Germany. With a capacity of 476 MW, the wind farm will supply renewable energy to 475,000 households. The wind farm will be in the German Baltic Sea, 30 km from the German island of Rügen.

FOWIC has installed more than 700 wind turbines offshore. Its fleet currently comprises three purpose-built jack-up vessels: Bold Tern, Brave Tern and Blue Tern.