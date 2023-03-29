Foss Targets Summer Opening for New Bedford Terminal

Foss Offshore Wind, a Saltchuk Marine division, says its New Bedford, Mass., terminal built to support the commercial offshore wind project Vineyard Wind 1 will be operational this summer.

The New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal, formerly an Eversource Energy/Sprague Oil property, is the first Foss Offshore Wind project to come to fruition as part of a multi-decade strategy to service the growing industry on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. Construction on the terminal began in July 2022.

Renderings for the 27-acre property reveal berth facilities for a range of vessels including crew transfer vessels, service operation vessels and Foss tugs and barges. The complete buildout will feature office space for project teams, crew marshaling facilities, workspaces and a marine coordination center for technicians supporting the Massachusetts offshore wind industry for the next 30 years. Initially Foss will offer laydown services for the 450-foot-tall mono towers and more than 300-foot-long wind turbine blades.

“We’re in the beginning phases of developing an industry that will bring new technologies and new jobs with new skill sets to the area that will roll out across the country as more projects take root,” says Joel Whitman, president, Foss Offshore Wind. “ It’s a special opportunity for Foss and the New Bedford community to get in on the ground level of such a prominent and beneficial emerging industry.”

Foss is currently in negotiations with multiple partners to secure the new terminal for all phases of construction and servicing the offshore wind turbines upon completion. Crews of up to 90 specialized workers are anticipated to circulate through the terminal every two weeks in addition to the regular flow of port workers.

The completed Vineyard Wind 1 project will generate clean, renewable, affordable energy for over 400,000 homes and businesses across Massachusetts by reducing carbon emissions by over 1.6 million tons per year.