Floating Offshore Wind Player Acquires Stake in F. Carceller

Gazelle Wind Power, the developer of a hybrid modular floating offshore wind platform, has agreed to take a controlling stake in Spain-based naval architect and marine consulting firm F. Carceller.

Gazelle’s shipbuilding approach for construction creates synergies for both companies, making this acquisition a practical fit to help the company accelerate the technical development of its floating offshore wind platform, Gazelle says.

F. Carceller will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Gazelle while remaining focused on the commercial fishing, marine and shipping industries.

“This agreement allows us to continue servicing the needs of shipowners and shipyards to the highest ability while giving us and our customers a pathway into the burgeoning offshore wind market,” says F. Carceller CEO Pablo Carceller. “Gazelle’s unique offshore platform technology works in harmony with fishing corridors, making this partnership an ideal fit for both companies.”

Since 1988, F. Carceller and its naval architects and engineers have specialized in providing expert technical and consulting services for marine vessels and structures on more than 1,300 projects. Using the latest technologies, F. Carceller is equipped to offer a wide range of unique services that will expand Gazelle’s in-house capabilities, including design, refitting and conversion, stability calculations, construction management, appraisals and more.

“F. Carceller’s impeccable reputation, knowledge, and experience have established it as one of the premier naval architecture, engineering, and consulting companies in Spain over the last 35 years; their expertise in the marine market will be key for Gazelle as we transition into an exciting new phase of development for both our company and the offshore wind industry,” says Gazelle CEO Jon Salazar. “Through F. Carceller’s team of top-tier technical personnel, Gazelle is better positioned to accelerate engineering processes, project development, R&D, and overall innovation activity.”