Floating Energy Allyance Wins Floating Offshore Wind Acreage in Leasing Round

Floating Energy Allyance (FEA) has secured the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm with an approximate capacity of 1 GW off the northeast coast of Scotland through Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing round.

The ‘option agreement’ is for the area designated NE8 in the Scottish Government’s Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind, which is located some 75 km to the northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast.

The Allyance is a development partnership comprising renewable energy business BayWa r.e., Belgian offshore wind developer Elicio and floating technology company BW Ideol AS. The Allyance will now seek to re-engage with key stakeholders, step up environmental surveys and progress further work on design as it moves towards developing detailed proposals for the project ahead of applying for consent.

FEA expects to enter into an option lease agreement with CES by April 2022.

BW Ideol has signed with FEA an engineering service agreement and a technology license agreement, securing revenues for BW Ideol in relation to the project over the coming years.

“This award underlines the pertinence of our co-development model and shows once again how BW Ideol’s unique value proposition contributes to a winning and differentiating bid,” says Paul de la Gueriviere, CEO of BW Ideol. “We strongly believe that a credible execution and industrialization plan, accurate cost assumptions, a proven and bankable technology, and the option to manufacture our concrete floating foundations locally will contribute to our project’s successful execution.”

“We will continue with our plans to create a manufacturing hub in the north of Scotland as illustrated by the strategic partnership agreement signed between BW Ideol and the Port of Ardersier in September 2021, and more generally to work to engage with the wider Scottish supply chain,” Gueriviere adds.