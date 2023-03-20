First Wind Turbine Blades Transported to Viking Wind Farm

The first three wind turbine blades have made their way from Lerwick Port to the Viking Wind Farm in Shetland, U.K.

Vestas, which is supplying the 103 wind turbines that will make up the wind farm, is responsible for shipping the turbine blades and other components from its factories to Lerwick to the Viking site.

“Now that the period of extreme weather has passed, I’m pleased to say that the first turbine blade convoy was able to make its way to site,” says Robert Yeates, lead project manager with Vestas. “It went to plan thanks to the continued expertise of McFadyen’s Transport Ltd. and the wider supporting team.”

Erection of the first turbine sections at the Viking Wind Farm site is now under way. The wind turbine component convoys are expected to conclude in July.