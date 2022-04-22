First Mediterranean Sea Offshore Wind Farm Officially On the Grid

The first Mediterranean offshore wind farm has officially been inaugurated in Italy. Mingyang Smart Energy opened the 30 MW Beleolico offshore wind farm in the Port of Taranto with partners Renexia S.P.A., Van Oord, Ivpc Group and Natixis.

Mingyang has delivered 10 MySE 3.0-135 wind turbines and will provide a 20-year maintenance service for the wind farm, which will generate energy for over 20,000 local households.

Over its lifetime, Beleolico is expected to generate a saving of about 730,000 tons of CO2.