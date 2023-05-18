Federal Approval Opens Door for Start of Construction on 3 GW SunZia Transmission Project

The Bureau of Land Management has approved the route for Pattern Energy’s SunZia Transmission project, enabling construction to begin on the massive renewable energy transmission project this summer.

“This is a historic day for the advancement of America’s clean energy goals as SunZia receives its major federal routing permit, clearing the way to bring online enough renewable power for 3 million Americans,” says Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy. “We’re proud that SunZia is the culmination of over a decade of collaboration with communities, residents, landowners, environmental groups, wildlife organizations, and federal agencies.

“The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, specifically the New Mexico State office, did a thorough and professional job managing this robust environmental NEPA process review to a close,” he adds. SunZia will implement industry-leading measures for environmental mitigation, including emerging technology and long-term conservation research.”

“We welcome this important milestone for the SunZia project that will unlock New Mexico’s vast renewable wind resource,” adds Fernando Martinez, executive director of the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA). “Pattern Energy has been an excellent partner, and we see SunZia as the model for planning and developing critical transmission projects that will advance our transition to clean energy.’’

SunZia Transmission will be a 550-mile, 525 kV high-voltage direct current transmission line between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona with the capacity to transport 3 GW of energy.