Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy Develop Italian Offshore Wind Farms

Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy are partnering on the development of floating offshore wind farms off the Italian coast and the start of the authorization process for the first project in Puglia, called Kailia Energia, in the waters off Brindisi.

This partnership builds on Falck Renewables’ strong local presence and development track record in Italy combined with BlueFloat Energy’s expertise in floating offshore wind and global footprint. The two companies see a strong potential for floating offshore wind in Italy, considering the characteristics of its coastline and the depth of its seas, for the production of renewable energy through the use of floating offshore wind technology, that will significantly contribute towards the national energy transition and regional autonomy, while fully respecting ecosystems.

Project developers will file the necessary documentation with the Ministero per la Transizione Ecologica (Ministry for Ecological Transition) to start the authorization process for the Kailia Energia floating offshore wind farm. It will start with a preliminary consultation (scoping), a procedure voluntarily carried out by the project developers and aimed at better defining the contents of the environmental impact study for the subsequent procedure of the environment impact assessment. At the same time, the request for a maritime concession will be submitted to the Ministero delle Infrastrutture (Ministry of Infrastructure) and the Port Authority of the Southern Adriatic Sea.

As seen with the traditional projects – solar and onshore wind – Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy commit to an early engagement with the territories and local communities: the developers have embarked on a series of local stakeholder meetings to build a process of consultation and dialogue on the project proposals, that will continue throughout the entire process of project development.

The strategic importance of Puglia, in the national context and in the developers’ business plan, is confirmed by the preliminary analysis progress for a second floating marine wind farm project.

Kailia Energia’s expected installed capacity will be around 1.2 GW, which would yield an expected annual production of 3.5 TWh, equivalent to the consumption of 1 million Italian households, avoiding the emission of 2 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year.

“We are bringing the floating offshore wind technology to Italy, demonstrating our commitment to achieving sustainable goals through the implementation of innovative technologies,” comments Toni Volpe, CEO of Falck Renewables. “This project is the result of an important work carried out in recent months by the partnership, and that has also involved local stakeholders in a process of dialogue and shared development with communities and territories.”

“As a global offshore wind developer with a unique floating wind expertise we are keen to contribute towards the development of this sector in Italy,” says Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy. “Our recent experience of developing a floating wind project in Spain with Parc Tramuntana provides us with valuable insights into the unique challenges of developing this type of projects in the Mediterranean region. We are now approaching the Italian market with a partner with complementary strengths and skills, to deliver a world-class project that will enable energy transition in the region.”